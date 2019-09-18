The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth Hub is organising a Christmas Party for people that work on their own as sole traders, self-employed or freelancers.

There are an estimated 55,000 people who are self-employed in Cornwall, which is a massive 20% of all people in work locally.

Business connections manager, Matt Borne, explained: “Over the last three years, over 35% of the people we see for a review were self-employed.

“People who work on their own often don’t think of themselves as a “business”, so the party is a way to encourage people to book a review and see what support might be out there to help them work smarter, be more productive or move to the next level.”

Sole traders can access help for everything from business planning, research and marketing to sales and finance to help their business grow. The place to start is the Growth Hub, which can put businesses in touch with the right support.

As an extra Christmas gift, anyone who books a review with the Growth Hub will receive an invite to a free festive party on Thursday December 5 in Truro. There will be live entertainment, a buffet and an office party favourite – a secret Santa present swap!

“Sole traders miss out on a Christmas party,” said Growth Hub communications manager Kirsty Miles-Musgrave, “so this is a way for people who work on their own to get together for networking and make connections with other businesses across Cornwall.”

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and is match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.