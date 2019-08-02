A Cornish start-up is on the hunt for activity businesses in Cornwall to lead the way in creating a new online community.

Go-do.it founder, Newquay-based web developer Andy Foley, says his mission is to help people “break free from everyday sameness and do more”.

A key feature of the website is matching people with their ideal activity providers – and Go-do.it is looking for businesses that run everything from art, music or yoga sessions, to adrenaline-fuelled adventures, and everything in between.

Foley said: “We want to help people actually accomplish their goals so it’s vital that we have a community of great activity businesses to send them to. I thought what better place to begin than Cornwall, where we have some of the best activities in the world.”

The new platform aims to be more than just a listings website and activity businesses will have the opportunity to have their entire digital presence managed through one dashboard.

“With Go-do.it we make online marketing simpler,” said Foley. “We have built-in social media scheduling and most importantly event management and ticket sales. Businesses can have their entire website built into the Go-do.it platform meaning they get a managed service that fits their business needs. No more updating plugins or having to stay on top of the latest security updates.

“We want to build Go-do.it into the new gold standard in booking classes and events.”