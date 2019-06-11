Bringing a taste of Italy to Cornwall

What is being claimed as being the first artisan tiramisu business in the UK, has launched in Cornwall.

TiramisUGO is the brainchild of 27-year old entrepreneur Ugo Massabò, who works as corporate support officer at Hall for Cornwall (HFC).

Italian national Massabò originally moved to the UK five years ago, working for the Courtyard Theatre in London, before working his way down to Cornwall and HFC in 2016.

His passion for cooking and the arts inspired him to start-up TiramisUGO, which makes freshly-prepared, high-quality tiramisu.

“The idea comes from the strong desire to bring Italian quality and tradition to Cornwall and the UK,” said Massabò. “TiramisUGO, like Italy, is all about human relationships and passion.”