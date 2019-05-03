New agency on Target

A new digital marketing agency has launched in west Cornwall.

Penzance-based Target Agency has been started up by former Land’s End head of marketing, Josh Fletcher, and serial entrepreneur, Neil Tregarthen.

The agency claims to adopt a “strategy-first and ROI focussed” approach to business. Fletcher explained: “Throughout my professional career there have been times where I’ve had to deal with other digital agencies that only talk about intangible metrics such as ‘likes’, click- through-rates, impressions and time on site; which made us realise there was a gap in the market for a digital agency that is focussed on real results.

“There are very few agencies that work on the principle of converting £1 ad spend into £2 revenue; or that develop lead generation and sales-oriented websites which talk about solving the customer’s pains and problems, rather than ‘vanity copy’.”

Target is backed by highly successful Cornish entrepreneur and investor, Neil Tregarthen, who grew the revenue of his last investment – global recruitment giants NES – to $1 billion before selling the business for £234 million in the autumn of 2012.

Commenting on his latest investment, he said: “I passionately believe that the majority of businesses follow a ‘me too’ approach; meaning they never truly differentiate themselves or their offering and in turn never dominate their chosen markets, even in their own backyards – which is where Josh and his team step in.

“I am seeing the Target team make a real difference here in Cornwall, and no doubt further afield very soon.”