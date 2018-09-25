Two local entrepreneurs who first met seven years ago while surfing off Mawgan Porth, have created a new open-air photo booth concept using upcycled, vintage components alongside the latest digital technology.

Named ‘Flicksbox’, the photo booth can be hired out for events such as festivals and weddings.

Phil Hill, who founded the business with wife Andie, said: “The inspiration for creating this photo-booth came from a DIY setup we put together at our own wedding. It was so popular with our guests that we decided to create something distinctive and aesthetically pleasing. We’ve combined beautiful upcycled materials with the latest digital technology to create something we think is truly unique.

“The tripod is an old theodolite stand from the 1930s which has been completely restored to reveal its original features. This alone took more than one and a half months. Sitting on this is a seamless brushed-steel and mahogany wooden box which houses the digital photographic wizardry. The main source of lighting is positioned above the box and comes from a vintage heat lamp which we found locally and completely rewired.”

Flicksbox will be appearing at Cornwall’s first Sustainable Wedding & Lifestyle Fair at Mount Pleasant Eco Park, Porthtowan, this Sunday (Sep 30).