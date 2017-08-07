Midwife delivers a new business

A Cornish midwife has turned entrepreneur by launching her own ‘grab and go’ maternity changing bag.

The changing bags for mums are designed and made in Cornwall using non-toxic materials from the supplier to Barbour and Burberry, pre-packed with some of the safest and most essential items for mums and babies, all chosen by a senior midwife.

Marie Louise Maternity was born after founder, senior midwife Marie Louise, saw the results of conflicting advice on what to pack when heading off to hospital or preparing for a home birth.

She said: “I knew from my work as a midwife that despite best intentions, many parents arrive with a lot that is not needed. Often the items are just not safe for a newborn, and items are forgotten that are really needed. I couldn’t stand by and observe this problem, I was going to do something about it.

“My idea was to make a stylish and safe grab-to-go changing bag I would feel confident recommending to my family and friends.”

While the early focus has been on online sales, the bags have been so successful that Marie Louise is now in talks with a major high street retailer to stock the range across the UK.