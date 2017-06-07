ChargedUp at Royal Cornwall

A Cornish tech start-up will be launching its new mobile charger rental service at the Royal Cornwall Show tomorrow.

Innovate Energy is a young green tech company that started in Falmouth as the brainchild of three final year renewable energy engineering students at University of Exeter’s Tremough campus.

The initiative – ChargedUp – is a portable battery charger rental service for mobile phones and other hand held devices, powered by electricity sourced from renewable energy electricity providers.

“ChargedUp provides a solution to the common problem of running out of battery at an event or venue and not having a way to charge up until having left the venue,” said Innovate Energy’s Hakeem Buge.

“With ChargedUp you continue to enjoy your time at the venue, capture as many moments as desired on camera, stay connected to the world, all without having to worry about running out of battery.”

He says ChargedUp works in a similar fashion to the ‘Boris Bike’ network, in that users can take a charger from one station and return it to any other station in the network.

Additionally, the company aims to donate a proportion of the profits to energy charities that provide electricity to Africa’s Energy poorest.

Innovate Energy will be at the show on the University of Exeter stand.