A former Plymouth University student turned successful businessman has returned to his old institution to help inspire the next generation.

Paul Randall set up online furniture store Rainbow Zebra from his family home five years ago and is now on track to earn his first million.

The Business Studies graduate credits Plymouth University, which is ranked in the top 2% in the world, for helping to prepare him for an entrepreneurial life.

Now he wants to give back through guest lectures as part of Futures Entrepreneurship Centre’s BETA Enterprise Programme, set up to improve students’ entrepreneurial abilities and support their business ideas at Plymouth University.

Randall, who left a potential retail career with Marks and Spencer to set out alone, said: “I had a great time at university and the course helped set me up for success.

“I now want to give back to the next generation and help others learn from my experiences – both good and bad.

“Setting up by yourself can be daunting, although very rewarding, and it’s great the university offers practical, hands-on support.”

BETA Enterprise helps students go on to refine their business ideas with the help of free business mentors, skills workshops, guest lectures, networking and pitching opportunities.