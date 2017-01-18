A new estate agency has opened for business in Falmouth.

Specialising in residential sales and lettings, Harding & Wakefield offers “real local expertise and a tailored service to suit individual requirements”.

The new venture has been set up by Samuel Harding and Ben Wakefield, who have a breadth of industry experience between them including roles in an international financial company, property project management and residential estate agency within London and the south west.

Wakefield said: “Our ethos is simple – we find the best way to tailor our service to each of our clients’ individual needs. We’re very much looking forward to the year ahead and welcoming people to Harding & Wakefield.”