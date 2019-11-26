The largest climbing centre in Cornwall has officially opened its doors in Wadebridge, creating 11 new jobs.

The Tide Climbing Centre has used a £190k funding package from NatWest to renovate the former cattle shed on Barnfield Business Park, transforming it into a state-of-the-art indoor climbing centre, with 600sq m of climbable boulders and 22 rope line climbing walls.

The whole centre is powered by renewable energy generated by an on-site windmill that harnesses wind power as part of the business’s commitment to sustainability.

Founded by avid climber Sam Rearden and business partner Sophie Reynard, the climbing centre will also benefit tourism in the area as one of few indoor activities in the winter months. The pair will run the centre alongside a team of 11 staff and plans are underway to hire an additional four employees over the next 12 months as a national living wage employer.

Sam Rearden said: “I have been a keen climber for many years, and I felt like a state-of-the-art centre was something that Cornwall was missing. Climbing is the fastest growing sport in England, and it will be included for the first time in the summer 2020 Olympics so there is no better time for people to give it a go.”