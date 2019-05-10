New look for Oystercatcher

The Oystercatcher in Polzeath officially reopened yesterday following its winter transformation.

Over the past five months, the popular inn has undergone a makeover of its bar, dining area and accommodation. Owner, St Austell Brewery, has added an extended outdoor terrace to the restaurant, highlighting the venue’s views of Polzeath Beach.

The brewery’s retail director, Steve Worrall, said: “A big thanks to everyone who has worked on the project and those who have waited so patiently for us to reopen.

“As a family-owned company, we pride ourselves on investing in pubs for the long-term whilst enhancing the communities within which we operate. We’re delighted that our new extended dining area has increased the capacity of our restaurant and therefore allowed us to employ 20 new staff from the local area.”