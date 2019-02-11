Paul and Emma Ainsworth have acquired the lease of The Mariners in Rock.

The news follows the departure of fellow chef Nathan Outlaw last month after five successful years.

The Mariners is located across the Camel Estuary from Ainsworth’s four other businesses in Padstow – Michelin starred No.6, Rojano’s in the Square boutique hotel, Padstow Townhouse and Mahé Cookery School & Chef’s Table (opening May 2019). The Mariners is currently closed for its annual break and will re-open in early spring under Paul Ainsworth.

Ainsworth said: “Emma and I are thrilled to be taking over The Mariners in partnership with Sharp’s Brewery. When the opportunity arose, we knew straight away that we had to take it. 2019 will very much be the ‘discovery phase’ – learning what works and what doesn’t – with a refurbishment planned for 2020.

“Nathan has done a fantastic job over the past five years and we certainly have big shoes to fill. We’re incredibly excited for what the future holds and are committed to ensuring the long-term success of The Mariners and keeping this Cornish jewel a destination for the local community and holidaymakers alike.”

Ed Hughes, beer sommelier at Sharp’s Brewery, added: “We are hugely excited to announce our new partnership with Paul and Emma Ainsworth at The Mariners. Paul and his team have been great supporters of Sharp’s Brewery over the years and we can’t wait to work together on this new joint venture.

“I know the importance of The Mariners to the local community as I myself grew up nearby and, together with Paul and his team, I can’t wait to welcome people through the doors when we reopen in spring. With stunning views of our home on the Camel Estuary, there’s nowhere better to enjoy great beer and great food with friends.”