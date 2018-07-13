NLH strengthens research team

The Marine-i programme has helped two talented University of Exeter science graduates to achieve their dream of working on a globally important research project for The National Lobster Hatchery (NLH) in Padstow.

The marine conservation charity works to improve the sustainability of the European Lobster, a valuable commercial species which is crucial to the livelihood of many fishing communities around the world.

Marine-i is part-funded by the EU and was set up to boost research and innovation in the marine sector in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. The project provides grant support for graduates as part of its range of services geared to the specific needs of marine tech businesses.

A completely new position in the team was secured by Elsa Domoney, who has a degree in marine conservation and has previously spent time volunteering at a turtle conservation project in Greece.

She said: “It is fantastic to be joining this amazing team, who are investigating the potential to grow lobsters in sea-based container culture systems. I’ll be involved in data collection at sea and then analysing the findings. For me, it is the perfect opportunity to apply the knowledge that I gained on my degree course to this vitally important conservation project.”

The Lobster Hatchery has also been able to promote zoology graduate Emma Theobald from a part-time to a full-time role in the same research team. She said: “I first started volunteering at The National Lobster Hatchery four years ago and was then fortunate enough to gain part-time employment here.

“Now I have been given an amazing opportunity to dedicate myself full-time to a project that I am really passionate about. It will be a brilliant way to develop my career in marine conservation.”