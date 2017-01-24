Unlocking Potential is hosting the first in a new series of inspirational events later this month, designed specifically for business people in Cornwall.

The event on January 31 at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge, will focus on future business trends and taking lessons from disruptive innovators.

The keynote speaker, James Alexander, is an experienced entrepreneur and business growth strategist, who is currently a core team member of FutureAgenda.org, the world’s largest open foresight programme. Alexander was co-founder and executive director of Zopa, the world’s first and Europe’s largest P2P lender, and prior to this, strategy director at Egg.

The event is the launching of a new ERDF-funded support programme for Cornish businesses who want to make changes and seize new opportunities, with delegates finding out how they can get involved. Book your place now.