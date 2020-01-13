Vickery Holman on acquisition trail

Property consultancy, Vickery Holman, has acquired a long-established professional firm of chartered surveyors based in Exeter.

Vickery Holman, which has offices in Truro, Plymouth, Exeter and Bristol, has acquired King Wilkinson & Company following an approach by its directors.

“We are delighted that the directors at King Wilkinson approached us about a possible acquisition,” said Vickery Holman MD, Mark Pellow.

“This is a very positive step for both of our businesses. King Wilkinson have an excellent reputation in the commercial property sector, and we feel confident that our clients across both companies will benefit from our combined services.

“Both of our companies have long histories and a solid reputation in commercial property consultancy.”