A Cornish firm of accountants is taking a direct approach to tackling mental health issues in the workplace.

According to statistics, 12.8 million working days are lost each year in Great Britain due to work-related stress, depression or anxiety. And just this week a shocking statistic was released that revealed in Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly on average, one person a week dies by suicide.

Truro-based Whyfield wants to change the attitude towards mental health in the workplace so is pledging to put 25 mental health first aiders into workplaces and the business community this year.

To make a start it has organised a training course with the flexibility of two separate dates, to achieve a recognised MHFA England qualification and is looking for expressions of interest by February 28 from people who want to be involved in this project.

They are asking for 25 employees, employers, business owners or representatives from all size and sector businesses to attend the two-day training course and follow up discussion sessions.

Spaces on the courses will be allocated to ensure a wide demographic of sectors are covered.

Cornwall Council is part subsidising the initiative and Whyfield is funding the remaining fees, venue and refreshments.

The course will be held in Falmouth with dates available in either May or June. To register interest Email Whyfield’s health & wellbeing coordinator, Annabelle Forrest, to register your interest.