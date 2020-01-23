Cornwall Payroll Bureau accreditation

A Cornish payroll specialist company has become only the second accountant or Payroll Bureau in Cornwall to achieve accreditation from the Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP).

Cornwall Payroll Bureau, which based in Threemilestone Business Park, Truro, passed the CIPP Payroll Assurance Scheme with the highest possible pass mark. The scheme is recognised as the gold standard in the payroll industry.

Director Tim Wilkins commented: “We are thrilled to have achieved this accreditation, it is great recognition for all of the hard work carried out by our team and demonstrates our commitment to work to the highest standards.

“The assessment not only looked at our payroll processes, but also staff training and development, which we are fully committed to. Thanks to continued growth, we will be taking on a new business and payroll administration apprentice this month.”

Cornwall Payroll Bureau offers payroll and automatic enrolment pension services to businesses from all sectors and sizes throughout Cornwall and the south west.