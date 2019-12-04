Truro accountant on world stage

A Truro-based tax specialist has represented the accountancy profession at an international conference after triumphing in a tough competition.

Jackie Crane, a tax technical assistant manager at accountancy firm PKF Francis Clark, won a place at the One Young World Summit (OYW) in London.

She rubbed shoulders with the likes of keynote speaker Sir Bob Geldof, Sir Richard Branson, Jon Snow, Jane Goodall, Mary Robinson, Ellie Goulding, JK Rowling and Ellie Simmonds.

This followed her success in a competition staged by her professional industry body, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), who she represented at the summit.

Crane, 28, impressed the judges with her five-minute video entry about education, the future of learning, leadership and the ability to inspire and motivate others.

She secured one of 2,000 places worldwide at the annual summit, which claims to be the biggest gathering of young people after the Olympics, which has the aim of bringing the future leaders of the world together to make lasting connections across the world.

Young leaders are selected to attend the summit via a variety of competitive selection processes, based on proven leadership ability and impact, with more than 50,000 applications being received this year.

She said: “I feel so overwhelmed that I won the competition to be part of the Chartered Accounts Worldwide delegation. I had some lovely praise from the ICAEW president on my entry and it has given me a huge confidence boost in my ability to be a leader.”