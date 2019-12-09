Step forward for stadium

The Cornish Pirates have secured the land necessary for the proposed Stadium for Cornwall on the outskirts of Truro.

In a statement, Pirates’ director Dicky Evans said: “I am delighted to say that we have completed all documentation requirements on the transfer of the land from INOX via the Council to the Cornish Pirates.

“This now means that we can proceed with the design and preparation of the construction documentation for the stadium and in due course go out to tender with a view to commencing construction on the designated site in time for completion in summer 2022.

“There are no more hurdles to cross!”

Attention now turns to funding the construction costs, which Evans admits are likely to have gone up over the past two years. The Pirates have the promise of £3 million from the Council, but that is provisional that the sum is matched by central Government.

Evans added: “Our preferred option is to approach the new Government come Friday on the path we have been attempting to cross for the last 18 months, and the second route is to fund from our own channels through high net worth individuals / investment banks / venture capitalists.

“However, who that new government will be will have a huge influence on our stadium plans.”