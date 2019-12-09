College principal to retire

The principal of Truro and Penwith College has announced he will be stepping down at the end of the current academic year.

During his 17 years at the college (ten as principal), David Walrond has overseen major growth in its 16-19 and apprenticeship numbers, completed the redevelopment of the new Penwith campus, and in 2017 created a major new campus at Callywith, Bodmin.

He said: “It’s not an easy decision to leave something that has been such a part of your life for 17 years, but as the college enters the next exciting phase of growth and development, I feel the time is right to hand over to a new principal.

“I’m going to keep my involvement in education and training in various governance roles, and I look forward to seeing Truro and Penwith College go from strength to strength in the years ahead.”

Truro and Penwith College’s chair of governors, Bob Crossland, praised what he called David Walrond’s “inspirational leadership”.

“David’s time as principal has been one of incredible success and growth for the college,” he said.

“His leadership has been inspirational in driving that success and as a governing body we thank him. We will miss his drive, energy and commitment to staff and especially students.”