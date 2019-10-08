Cornish tea company, Tregothnan, has secured new contract orders totalling £145k thanks to a Government networking event at Number 10, bolstering its export pipeline across the globe.

As the first-ever English tea company to have created a range of black, green and herbal tea homegrown on British soil, it has secured new orders in the US and in Kazakhstan worth £95k and £50k respectively.

Tregothnan’s US order has come from a leading hospitality business, increasing its sales to the country by 32% since it started exporting there in 2010.

As part of the Kazakhstan deal, which the business secured with a leading distributor, the company was tasked with creating a bespoke English tea.

Tregothnan pioneered a botanical first by nurturing rare plants, shrubs and Camellia Sinensis (tea plants) within its UK grounds’ unique warm and wet micro-climate. The conditions have enabled the tea plants to thrive, enabling the business to grow and produce the most ‘British’ tea in history.

The business secured the orders after attending an event at Number 10 in May, hosted by the Department for International Trade (DIT) and the Food is GREAT campaign. At the event, Tregothnan had the opportunity to meet representatives from the US Embassy and the former Ambassador for Kazakhstan.

MD Jonathon Jones said: “Kazakhstan is the largest consumer of tea with milk after the UK. The opportunities for English tea abroad are vast and our new orders in the US and Kazakhstan are testament to this.

“The various relationships we’ve fostered with contacts abroad, thanks to introductions made by DIT and the Food is GREAT campaign, have enabled us to leverage opportunities in markets with a tea-drinking culture, but also untapped markets where British tea is still making headway.”