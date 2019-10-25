Miller Commercial is celebrating 25 years in business.

It was in October 1994 that founding partners Peter Heather and Terry Trevarthen completed a management buyout to create Miller Commercial.

Since then the company has gone on to become one of the south west’s largest independent commercial property agencies with a portfolio of services that ranges from sales and acquisitions to property management and valuations.

The team has changed over the years and there are now four partners, with at various junctures Brian Botting, Mike Nightingale and Nick Maffey joining original partner Peter Heather.

He said: “The professionalism, dedication, and sheer hard work of my partners and our people over the last 25 years, together with the loyalty and trust of clients, many of whom have been with us throughout the journey, has been an extraordinary privilege.

“1994 now seems like a different age in so many ways but I am immensely proud of the way we have evolved, thrived, punched above our weight and led from the front as the most active agent.”