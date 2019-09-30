Worldwide backing for tennis talent

Truro-based financial planning company, Worldwide Financial Planning, has announced its sponsorship of local junior tennis player, Harry Melville.

Harry (aged 14) has represented Cornwall at all junior age groups and has won over 30 tournaments at county and regional level. He recently reached the final of the men’s singles at Truro Tennis Club Championships. He is a member of Truro Tennis Club, is a pupil at Truro School, and is coached by Steve Askey (Heron Tennis Academy in Newquay).

Worldwide chief executive, Peter McGahan, said. “Investing in local talent is so important so we are absolutely delighted to sponsor Harry.

“Although this is an investment in his tennis pathway, we are creating a programme to coach a rounded young man, and will be assisting Harry with his fitness, conditioning and nutrition via our contacts and elite coaches at the world renowned Bosworth Clinic in Oxford, where he will rub shoulders with many, including world 100m silver medallist Dina Asher-Smith.

“We are also very keen to support his early learnings in financial management and our advisers will be working with him in that respect.”