New MD at Cornish Mutual

Cornish Mutual has announced a new managing director.

Subject to regulatory approval, the company’s finance and operations director, Peter Beaumont, will replace Alan Goddard, who is due to retire in December after 15 years in the MD’s hotseat.

Beaumont, who joined Cornish Mutual in 2009, said: “Over the last ten years, I have had the privilege of working alongside Alan and the whole Cornish Mutual team to make the company what it is today.

“There are challenges ahead for the insurance industry and for our members in the agricultural sector. The strength and commitment of our fantastic people here at Cornish Mutual gives me every confidence that we are extremely well placed to meet these challenges and ensure we continue to offer a distinctive and high-quality service to all our members across the south west.”

Since joining Cornish Mutual in 2001 and becoming MD in 2004, Goddard has led the company through a period of growth, which has included increasing members’ funds from £8 million to in excess of £21 million.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as managing director of Cornish Mutual,” he said. “I’m proud of our achievements and pleased to be passing the reins on to Peter, whose experience with Cornish Mutual makes him ideally placed to drive the company forward while retaining its unique values and approach.”