The Association of Cornish Property Professionals is hosting a special event next week to discuss Brexit and its implications for the construction and property market in Cornwall.

The free breakfast event, to be held at The Alverton in Truro on Thursday, September 19, will hear from Allan Wilén, economics director at construction analyst, Glenigan and Michael Clarke, MD at political insights business, DeHavilland.

Attendees should preregister by emailing info@tacpp.co.uk by Friday (Sept 13).