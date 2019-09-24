Truro and Penwith College is continuing its support of professional sport in Cornwall by extending its sponsorship of the Cornish Pirates rugby club for the 2019/20 season.

The college has long been a supporter of rugby in Cornwall and the progression and partnership opportunities the sport offers for its students.

Indeed, as the Rugby World Cup continues in Japan this week, staff at the college are following the progress of no less than seven former college team players who are playing in the tournament.

The college’s ongoing sponsorship agreement with the Cornish Pirates will see it retain naming of the Truro and Penwith College grandstand at the Pirates’ Penzance home, the Mennaye Field, as well as sponsoring first-team player home and away shirts.

Matt Bond, head of marketing and communications at Truro and Penwith College, said: “Truro and Penwith College has long been a supporter of the Cornish Pirates and we are excited and proud to confirm continuation of our club sponsorship for the 2019/20 season.

“The college works closely with the Cornish Pirates on a number of initiatives designed to improve participation in sport for our students and to provide pathways into professional sport for those who choose to excel. Our sponsorship is a strong signal of support for the vision of the Cornish Pirates and all that we as partners hope to achieve in the coming season.”

Cornish Pirates chief operating officer, Robin James, added: ‘’Our long-standing relationship with Truro and Penwith College gets stronger and stronger with a number of new initiatives planned for the forthcoming season.

“We are also partners in the Stadium for Cornwall and we are trying all we can to make the stadium become a reality with the Cornish Pirates on the pitch and Truro & Penwith College off the pitch training the next generation of catering professionals in the Stadium for Cornwall.

“We are delighted that our partnership continues to strengthen, and we look forward to sharing this season with them on the pitch as a kit sponsor with Truro & Penwith College continuing to be on the front of our home and away match shirts.”