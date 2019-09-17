Professionals in the heritage sector have the chance to embark on a Capital development project with increased knowledge and support, thanks to a masterclass running in Cornwall this winter.

Cornwall Museums Partnership will run its Firm Foundations programme between November and February. Participants will attend four face-to-face workshop days and have access to expert webinars and remote one-to-one support in between, over a four-month period.

The masterclass has been specifically designed for those about to take on a capital project. The course offers delegates the chance to hear from respected professionals who will cover a wide range of topics, from procurement and project management, to risk management and contracting.

Participants will be able to share ideas and challenges in a supportive, confidential environment and draw support from experts and peers.

Cornwall Museums Partnership CEO, Emmie Kell, explained: “We were hearing the phrase, ‘If only I’d known now what I did at the beginning, I would have done things really differently’, more and more, in relation to capital projects.

“This course is all about creating a firm foundation on which to launch a project and understand the complexities of working with all of the key stakeholders, contractors, design team and consultants. A capital project can be a daunting one, but it doesn’t have to be if you go into the process armed with the right tools.”

There are a limited number of places on the course to ensure all participants have the opportunity to share their specific plans with the industry experts on a one-to-one basis.

For more details, click here.