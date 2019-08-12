Skinner’s Brewery is for the first time producing one of its ales in cans, which is available in Tesco stores throughout the south west.

“Porthleven has always been a trail-blazing ale – it was the first beer in Cornwall to use American Citra hops, which give the beer its fantastic zingy character – so it deserves to be our first canned product,” explained Skinner’s founder, Steve Skinner.

“We won’t be moving away from our bottles any time soon, but we know that cans offer our customers convenience – both when out and about enjoying the Cornish coastline and when filling the fridge at home. We’re delighted by the support Tesco continues to offer Skinner’s – here’s to our next milestone!”

Matt Downes, Tesco’s buying manager for the south west, said the new line of Porthleven beer in cans was being introduced on the back of strong sales of Skinner’s Brewery products at Tesco stores.

“We are particularly keen to support local producers, and we have a great partnership with Skinner’s Brewery. Skinner’s beers have proved very popular with our customers,” he commented.

“By adding the cans to their range, we hope to increase their sales with us even further. The investment that Skinner’s has made in recent years means the brewery has the capacity to meet the growing demand we have seen for its products.”