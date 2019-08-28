RRL partner celebrates 20 years

RRL partner Mark Williams is celebrating 20 years at the Cornish firm of chartered accountants and tax advisers.

Williams is a general practice partner, with specialisms in audit and the charity sector, working with many well-known organisations across Cornwall. He holds the ICAEW Diploma in Charity Accounting, reflecting his expertise in the not-for-profit sector.

“I’m delighted to be celebrating this milestone with the firm,” he said.

“Accountancy has changed hugely since I joined the firm, and RRL has progressed along with it, entering a truly digital era and embracing the latest technology, such as cloud accounting.

“Throughout my career with RRL, our focus has always been on delivering an outstanding quality of work for our clients.”