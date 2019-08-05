Promotions at law firm

A Cornish law firm which has consistently been placed in the Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For list has made a number of promotions.

Stephens Scown LLP has promoted Ben Jones from the dispute resolution team to senior associate, while Chris Morse from the employment team and intellectual property specialist Kathryn Heath have also been promoted to senior associate.

Charlotte Crane from the residential property team has qualified as a solicitor, while Helen Redington from the family team is now a chartered legal executive.

The employee-owned firm has also made promotions in business services and support departments. In the firm’s marketing team, Donna Black has been promoted to communications specialist.

Managing partner, Richard Baker, said: “All of our newly promoted colleagues bring fantastic expertise to the firm in their different specialisms. This recognition and career progression is well deserved and I’m looking forward to seeing the continued impact that these colleagues will make at the firm over the months and years to come.”