Three farm dispersal auctions held in less than two weeks saw close to half a million pounds worth of livestock and machinery sold by auctioneer Edward Buckland Ltd.

The sales attracted large crowds of buyers from across the region and began at Boskensoe Farm, Mawnan Smith with 160 store cattle and 200 lots of machinery, tools and effects going under the hammer.

Next up were 100 lots of quality, modern machinery sold at Glebe Farm, Summercourt and followed by another 450 lots presented for sale at Great Beer Farm, Marhamchurch, Bude.

Edd Buckland, who conducted the auctions alongside fellow auctioneer Rob North, said: “We’re pleased to report that farm dispersal sales continue to be the very best way of selling livestock and machinery when the decision is taken to either cease farming or change enterprise.”