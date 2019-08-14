St Austell Brewery has announced that it has 20 places available on its Chef Scholarship apprentice programme which starts this autumn.

Established in partnership with Truro and Penwith College, the 12-month scholarship course is designed to give students a hands-on experience of what it’s like to work in a busy pub or hotel kitchen, while incorporating the new national Level 2 Commis Chef Apprenticeship standard.

The programme, which is open to applicants of any age and any level of education, could also lead to gaining a permanent role within St Austell Brewery’s managed estate.

Students on the course spend one day a week at Truro and Penwith College, or other partnered sites outside of Cornwall, while the rest of the week will be spent learning in real time under the mentorship of St Austell Brewery’s chefs across its 177 strong estate of West Country pubs, inns and hotels.

Training and development manager Richard Parkes said: “This really is a great programme for anybody looking to get their foot in the door of the hospitality industry – particularly aspiring chefs and those who are passionate about food.

“We’re really proud of our longstanding relationship with Truro and Penwith College and look forward to welcoming this year’s pool of talented young apprentices on board.”