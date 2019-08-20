Callestick partnering with Levi Roots

A three-year licensing deal has been signed between Levi Roots and Callestick Farm Ice Cream.

A range of Levi Roots ice cream and sorbet is now in development, with an official launch expected early next year.

Famously winning investment in the Dragons’ Den to launch his Caribbean-inspired Reggae Reggae Sauce on a national scale, Roots has increased his brand presence with a variety of products.

Callestick sales director, David Jeffs, said: “We’ve had many meetings with Levi and his team over the last few months and the flavours we are working on are truly delicious and very different to anything you will currently find in freezer cabinets.

“We’re already getting a lot of interest from major supermarket retailers and look forward to making further announcements prior to the product range going on sale in 2020.”

Levi Roots added: “I am so excited to be launching my very own fabulicious range of the most delicious flavour ice creams you will have tasted.”

Callestick Farm has significantly increased production in the past year and recently secured a £500k contract to export to China.