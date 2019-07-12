Fast-growing accountancy firm Whyfield is continuing to expand its client base after finalising two acquisitions in Cornwall this month.

The Truro-based firm was approached by AS Herd & Co and Accountant Cornwall Ltd, who recently announced their retirement from the world of accountancy with a view to taking care of their clients’ future accountancy needs.

Whyfield MD, Laura Whyte, said: “We’re fully committed to supporting businesses in Cornwall so we were delighted to be considered by AS Herd & Co and Accountant Cornwall Ltd given their great reputation, to see if we can support the needs of their loyal clients.”

“These acquisitions have presented a fantastic opportunity for us to further grow our firm at a time where we are streamlining processes for clients and recruiting more local talent, so the timing was perfect.”

The acquisitions were completed with legal support from Nalders LLP.