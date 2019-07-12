Fast-growing accountancy firm Whyfield is continuing to expand its client base after finalising two acquisitions in Cornwall this month.

The Truro-based firm was approached by AS Herd & Co and Accountant Cornwall Ltd, who recently announced their retirement from the world of accountancy with a view to taking care of their clients’ future accountancy needs.

Whyfield MD, Laura Whyte, said: “We’re fully committed to supporting businesses in Cornwall so we were delighted to be considered by AS Herd & Co and Accountant Cornwall Ltd given their great reputation, to see if we can support the needs of their loyal clients.”

“These acquisitions have presented a fantastic opportunity for us to further grow our firm at a time where we are streamlining processes for clients and recruiting more local talent, so the timing was perfect.”

The acquisitions were completed with legal support from Nalders LLP.

Whyfield MD Laura Whyte

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here