A trio of Bishop Fleming employees are celebrating being at the firm for 20 years this summer.

Natercia Hughes, Sean Mitchell and Andrew Bray have all been with the accountancy firm since being employed as trainees in 1999.

All three joined the Truro office, and completed their chartered accountancy exams with the firm.

Still working with some of their original clients, the three Cornwall staff members have over the years all progressed into managerial positions.

Hughes joined the firm after moving from Mozambique to Brighton, and then later to Cornwall. She initially self-funded her accountancy career, and upon landing her first role at Bishop Fleming trained at Reed Business School.

Mitchell initially joined the firm at the Plymouth office upon finishing university, however two-years later moved to the Truro office, where over the years has progressed from a trainee to director.

Bray, born and bred in Truro, joined the firm having completed an accountancy degree at Plymouth University. He too completed his training and worked his way through the firms ranks to become a manager.

Allison Beer, Truro partner for Bishop Fleming, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating Andrew, Natercia and Sean’s 20th Anniversaries with the firm, made even more special by it being in our centenary year.

“It is the commitment that has been shown by all three that enables us to grow and succeed as a firm and we are very grateful for their dedication. I hope they will inspire others to train, develop and progress with Bishop Fleming in the same way.”