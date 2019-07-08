One of the UK’s fastest growing business advisory firms is expanding into Truro for the first time after acquiring one of the city’s long-standing accountancy practices.

Kelsall Steele Chartered Accountants, based on Truro Business Park, has joined the Baldwins Group.

The firm has changed its name to Baldwins with immediate effect, and staff will remain at their existing office.

Kelsall Steele has been operating in west and mid Cornwall for more than 70 years. Its 27 staff serve a wide spectrum of businesses, professional services and not for profit organisations.

It is one of two concurrent acquisitions, which has also seen Perrins Chartered Accountants in Barnstaple, north Devon join the group.

The two acquisitions follow in the footsteps of Davisons and Potter Baker who joined Baldwins in 2017 and takes Baldwins’ total number of offices in the West Country to six – the others being in South Molton, Holsworthy, Launceston and Tavistock.

Matthew Gard, regional managing partner for Baldwins in the West Country, said: “Joining forces with Kelsall Steele forms part of our ongoing plans to expand our reach across the West Country.

“This is our first foray into Truro – which is a key location for any business looking to thrive in the West Country – and in Kelsall Steele we have a golden opportunity to develop the solid foundations that they have built in terms of their wide client base.

“It will be business as usual for the staff and clients, and we look forward to supporting the wider business community in Truro.”

Baldwins’ board director, Shaun Knight, outlined the significance of the latest acquisitions.

He said: “We look forward to expanding and working with the business community in Cornwall. The acquisitions underline our commitment to the Devon and Cornwall business communities.

“Local relationships are key and both practices will benefit from the digital and technological innovations implemented within Baldwins, in order to meet the demands of the ever changing regulatory and digital landscape, as well as client expectations.”

Kelsall Steele MD, Bernard Pooley, will continue to lead the firm’s Truro office, alongside Malcolm Peters.

Pooley added: “This spells great news for our clients as we can use Baldwins’ national coverage and depth of specialist expertise to further strengthen our business advisory services.

“It also presents an exciting opportunity as it allows us to increase our investment in technology to further improve our client service in a rapidly changing and challenging environment.”

Baldwins, a Cogital Group company, now has more than 90 offices throughout the UK, employing over 2,800 staff with an annual turnover of approximately £200 million.