Cornish accountancy RRL has achieved Xero Gold Champion Partner status, just one of a small number of Cornish firms to do so.

Xero is a cloud-based accounting platform, which allows businesses to share the latest business data with accountants in real time.

RRL now has 22 Xero certified staff which, it says, reflects its commitment to cloud accounting as the future of accounting.

RRL partner, Nick Skerratt, said: “We have been partnered with Xero for two and a half years now, so it is extremely pleasing to have achieved Gold Champion Partner status, as the number of clients adopting cloud technology to help manage their books continues to grow.”