College chair stands down

Ellen Winser MBE has stepped down from her role as chair of Truro and Penwith College.

Winser joined the Truro College in 2002, becoming chair two years later.

Since that time, she has helped oversee a number of developments, including a merger with Penwith College and the development of the college’s third campus at Callywith, Bodmin.

The college has also twice been rated Outstanding by Ofsted, awarded TEF (Teaching Excellence Framework) Gold for its Higher Education provision and won the Association of Colleges’ National Beacon Award for Leadership and Governance.

Truro and Penwith College principal, David Walrond, said: “Ellen’s work for the college has been simply outstanding; her commitment and dedication have been instrumental in the college’s success. We have exceptional governors here and the way Ellen has chaired their collective talents and energies has allowed the college to deliver its crucial mission for Cornwall.”

Ellen Winser said: “’I have enjoyed my many years with Truro and Penwith College hugely. It has been a pleasure to work with so many dedicated and talented people all committed to trying to provide the best educational opportunities for the students.

“However, it is time for me to reduce my responsibilities. I have every confidence that the college will continue to provide first class education for its students, and to help them achieve their potential in whatever field suits and interests them.”