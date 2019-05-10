Two local producers have got together to create the “ultimate Cornish food product”.

The Pork and Rattler Cyder Sausage is the result of a collaboration between Healeys and the Kernow Sausage Company.

The finished product has received instant acclaim, picking up a coveted Taste of the West Gold award.

Gavin Roberts, MD at Kernow Sausage Company, said: “Our brand is all about the ‘Live it with us’ ethos. A celebration of Cornish love, laughter and lifestyle. This collaboration pays homage to just that. Healey’s was our natural choice, as we know and love Rattler cyder. It was a no brainer and we are absolutely delighted with the collaboration and an award in recognition of the end result.”

Joe Healey, managing director trading at Healeys, added: “When Gavin first approached us with the idea, it seemed the perfect Cornish collaboration – cyder and sausages! Their recent re-brand aligns well with Rattler; being all about the Cornish lifestyle and enjoying a BBQ with cyder on the beach with friends.”

The gluten free, 400g six-pack is made with 70% pork and 17% Rattler cyder.