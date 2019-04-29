New partner at Miller Commercial

Miller Commercial has made head of property management, Nick Maffey, an equity partner.

Maffey joins existing partners Peter Heather, Mike Nightingale and Brian Botting.

Maffey, who joined Miller Commercial in 2009, commented: “I am both excited and honoured to become a partner of Miller Commercial. The firm is a superb place to work, we have some highly talented and hard-working people and the demand for our services continues to rise.”

Miller Commercial partner Peter Heather added: “Nick has done a fantastic job in delivering our enhanced property management services to clients across the wider south west. His appointment is very well deserved.”