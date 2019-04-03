The Driftwood Spars Brewery in St Agnes has won a national FreeFrom Food Silver Award.

‘Lou’s Brew’, named after Louise Treseder, landlady of The Driftwood Spars, scooped Silver in the alcoholic drinks category at the ceremony – the flagship event for the ‘freefrom’ food industry.

The light, pale ale was described by the judges as having “good balance of hop and malt flavour. Subtle on the nose; great mouthfeel and a light bitterness. A classic”.

Reflecting on the award, head brewer Pete Martin commented: “We’re really pleased that we’ve been able to strip out all the gluten from our beers without affecting the flavour.

“Visitors to the pub who are coeliac or gluten intolerant are loving it, and bottles are selling really well online.”

The FreeFrom Food Awards began in 2008 with the aim of encouraging innovation and celebrating excellence in the sector, which is defined as food free from one or more of the 14 major allergens.