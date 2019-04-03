A Cornish company has won a £500k contract to export its ice cream to China.

Freezer containers full of 125ml and 500ml retail tubs of Callestick Farm vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream are due to embark on the six-week journey from Cornwall to Shanghai in the next eight weeks.

It was a short visit to Newquay that resulted in the Chinese export order.

“The managing director of the company we’re selling to was in the UK on business and happened to buy one of our ice creams,” said sales director David Jeffs.

“He fell in love with it, thought it was perfect for the Chinese market and got in touch. It’s a very exciting development that we’re planning to build on in the coming months.”