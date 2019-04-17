College in top ten per cent

Achievement rates for apprenticeship programmes, just published by the Department for Education (DfE), show Truro and Penwith College is in the top 10% of all 173 College providers nationally, with achievement rates more than 12% above the national average of all providers in the UK.

The college’s apprenticeship programmes continue to grow in both popularity and specialisms with over 600 apprentices now training in over 50 areas.

The achievement rates reported cover the 2017/18 academic year and come at a time when the college is moving many of its apprenticeships from traditional frameworks to new standards that have been developed as part of the Government’s target of 3 million apprentices training in the UK by 2020.

The college has already seen 100% pass rates in new apprenticeship standards that it has introduced for the 2018/19 academic year in supply chain warehousing and digital marketing, with team leader apprentices looking set to join them will all learners to submit their final projects passing to date.

The news comes just days after the college was announced as Cornwall’s only education provider in Institute of Technology of the South West. Catering for up to 2,500 students, in apprenticeship and full-time courses from post-16 level to Masters degree level, the Institute will deliver high quality technical training with unique collaborations between universities, further education colleges and leading employers to help put the region at the forefront of digital and engineering education across the UK.