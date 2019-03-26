Law firm Stephens Scown LLP has advised on a major national deal in the postal sector, which has seen The Delivery Group acquire 100% of the share capital of ONEPOST (Postal Choices Ltd).

The enlarged group, bringing together the two market leaders in the mail and ecommerce sectors, will have a combined annual turnover of £250 million, employ 500 staff across seven locations and manage almost a billion items of mail and packages per annum, both in the UK and internationally.

Stephens Scown, which has offices in Exeter, Truro and St Austell, was lead advisor to The Delivery Group.

A large team of experts from the firm’s corporate, employment, property and intellectual property teams was led by James Keliher, partner in the corporate team.

He said: “I’ve advised Steve Stokes, the CEO of The Delivery Group, on several deals, including a management buyout last year. It has been great to see The Delivery Group develop into the major force in the sector that it is now.”

Bishop Fleming also advised The Delivery Group on deal structure, working capital and tax issues. Shareholders of ONEPOST were advised by BDO Corporate Finance and Cook Corporate Ltd.