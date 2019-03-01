MP getting behind National Apprenticeship Week

Local MP Sarah Newton is supporting National Apprenticeship Week 2019, highlighting the benefits of apprenticeships to employers, individuals, local communities and the wider economy in a week-long celebration of apprenticeships.

The ‘Blaze a Trail’ themed week, running from March 4-8, is the 12th annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW2019) and will see a range of activities and events being hosted across the country, aimed at challenging the outdated views many people still have about apprenticeships.

Newton, MP for Truro and Falmouth, said: “Since 2010 when I was first elected, I have been championing apprenticeships and am delighted that over that period 4,850 people have taken up the opportunity. There are a very wide range of opportunities for people of all ages and back grounds to earn and learn.

“I am delighted that many local organisations including Truro & Penwith College, RCHT and Cornwall Council are putting on events so people can find out more about becoming an apprentice.

I hope that during the week, many more local employers will take the first step and find out how they can benefit from an apprentice.”

Events taking place during The Week can be viewed on the Events Map.

More information is available on GOV.UK.