Catering for a sustainable future

A Cornish catering company is putting sustainability first into its expansion plans.

Danny Wingate and Mark Polglase founded AVO with the aim to build a corporate and events catering company that uses fresh, local ingredients in the most sustainable way possible.

The pair’s vision for 2019 is to move premises to a converted shipping container, with a plan to make this as self-sufficient as possible – installing solar panels to generate the power to run the kitchen, composting food waste and using recycled and recyclable packaging, and working alongside companies and suppliers that share the same ethos.

Wingate said: “Our goal is to work with local food and packaging suppliers, that share this same belief in creating a much less wasteful industry. We realise that it’s going to take time to get our systems in place and we want to reach out to our customers on how we can reduce the impact we have on our environment.”