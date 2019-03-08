Bishop Fleming’s green vision

Advisory firm Bishop Fleming continues to save paper, energy and mileage as part of its vision to promote green values.

According to the most recent results of its ongoing Environmental Management programme, last year the accountancy saved the annual equivalent of 110 trees, compared to its annual paper usage when it first started its scheme back in 2012, as the benefit of its investment in IT continues to pay dividends.

An absolute reduction in paper usage of 37% was achieved, with an almost 47% reduction in reams per employee, despite the fact that the firm has twice been listed as Britain’s fastest growing accountancy firm.

Alongside the substantial reduction in paper, electricity and gas usage per employee has also been lowered, as has the firm’s mileage to income.

Bishop Fleming, which celebrates its centenary this year, has seven offices covering a wide geographical area from Worcester to Truro, but through increasing use of technology, Skype and telephone conferencing, reducing inter-office miles remains a key priority.

Director Ewan McClymont said: “Environmental aspirations are becoming increasingly important in engaging new clients, and our ability to measure these metrics is an important qualification in a competitive market. With average electricity and gas kWh per employee down by nearly 3% per employee and mileage per £000 income down by almost 12%, we are delighted that our environmental values continue to reflect those of the markets in which we operate.”

Bishop Fleming employs nearly 350 staff, is part of the Government’s Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme, and is ranked by The Sunday Times, for the fourth year running, as a Best Company to work for in the UK.