A local multi academy trust has become the first in the UK to receive a whole trust Ofsted review, in which it was praised for its approach to improving education and outcomes for pupils.

The Truro and Penwith Academy Trust (TPAT), established by the Ofsted outstanding Truro and Penwith College in 2014, is highlighted in Ofsted’s ‘whole trust Summary Evaluation’ as a leading example nationwide of the positive impact of multi academy trusts.

TPAT currently consists of 25 schools from across Cornwall, 22 primary schools and three secondary, with over 5,000 pupils. A team of four Ofsted Inspectors spent almost a week visiting schools, interviewing senior leaders, trustees and governors representing every school in the trust.

In their Summary Evaluation, the inspectors praised the trust’s “self-sustaining” and “self-improving” philosophy, which allows teachers to flourish while retaining a focus on teaching and learning.

Trust schools, they said, have a “rich and customised curriculum” while, “leaders have used partnership work between schools to raise standards”.

They particularly praised the leadership and governance of the trust as providing, “strategic leadership” while allowing each school to retain its, “distinctiveness within its local community”.

Truro and Penwith College principal, David Walrond, said: “It is wonderful to have this Ofsted endorsement of the quality and impact of TPAT’s work. In terms of the aims and missions of the Trust established as a collaborative endeavour just a few years ago, it has fulfilled these, but is still extending its reach and impact.

“It is remarkable how far and how fast it has travelled in delivering for Cornwall.”