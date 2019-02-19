Law firm expands disputes team

Leading Cornish law firm Stephens Scown has expanded its dispute resolution team.

The firm has recruited three new solicitors and a paralegal over the last six months, increasing its dispute resolution team in Cornwall to 20.

The most recent addition to the team, solicitor Eve Hebbron, focuses on inheritance and trust disputes. Newly-recruited solicitor Helen Thomas specialises in disputes relating to property, having previously been head of four offices for the homelessness charity Shelter, while paralegal Tyler Richards focuses on issues in the areas of debt recovery and construction.

Finally, Olivia Miller, who trained with the firm and is now qualified as a solicitor, handles corporate and commercial litigation matters across Cornwall.

Toby Claridge, partner and head of Stephens Scown’s dispute resolution team in Cornwall, said: “All four of our new recruits bring exceptional legal knowledge and a focus on fighting for the very best outcome for their clients.

“When a client comes to us with a dispute, it can be among the most stressful periods of their lives. They need to trust their advisors completely and I know that Eve, Helen, Tyler and Olivia are already fulfilling that role for their clients.”