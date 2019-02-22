A leading local law firm has been included in the Sunday Times 100 Best Companies list for the fifth consecutive year.

At an awards ceremony in London last night (Feb 21), Stephens Scown was ranked at #44 in the list of 100 best medium sized companies to work for in the UK.

The firm’s managing partner Robert Camp said: “This is a great result – and is the fifth consecutive year we have made it into the top 100. Not many other companies have done that. We feel very, very proud of everything we do here at Stephens Scown.

“We are the first large law firm to introduce employee ownership and are constantly looking at ways we can improve, so we will look very closely at the results to find out what we can do to make this an even better place to work.”

The Sunday Times Best Companies to Work For is an annual survey and 2019 marks its 19th year. Designed to recognise the well-being and motivation of employees, the survey is widely acknowledged as the most searching and comprehensive research into employee engagement in the UK and the results depend entirely on the opinion of employees.